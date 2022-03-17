Dominant Defensive Lineman Available in Free Agency After Release

Free agency in the NFL has been underway for just over a day, and there have already been a ton of impactful and newsworthy moves. On Thursday afternoon, a dominant defensive lineman and member of the 2010s All-Decade team became available after being released from his team.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Getty Images loading...

31-year-old and 6-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox was released on Thursday afternoon by the Philadelphia Eagles. Cox had been with Philadelphia since getting drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Cox immediately becomes one of the hottest names on the open market, and will surely be a sought-after option for many teams looking for leadership and production on the defensive side of the football.

Get our free mobile app

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Cox, a member of the 2010s All-Decade team, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017 and has 58 sacks over his 10-year career. In addition, Cox has 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in his career.

Cox has been as disruptive as any interior defensive lineman since entering the league and is regarded as one of the best at his position over the past quarter-century.

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

We'll see where the veteran ends up, as a lot of teams will be looking for production and leadership on the defensive front this offseason. Cox finished last season with 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 starts for the Eagles.

Sources: Wikipedia and Pro Football Reference

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: