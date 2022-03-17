Dominant Defensive Lineman Available in Free Agency After Release

Dominant Defensive Lineman Available in Free Agency After Release

Getty Images

Free agency in the NFL has been underway for just over a day, and there have already been a ton of impactful and newsworthy moves. On Thursday afternoon, a dominant defensive lineman and member of the 2010s All-Decade team became available after being released from his team.

Getty Images
loading...

31-year-old and 6-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox was released on Thursday afternoon by the Philadelphia Eagles. Cox had been with Philadelphia since getting drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Cox immediately becomes one of the hottest names on the open market, and will surely be a sought-after option for many teams looking for leadership and production on the defensive side of the football.

Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Cox, a member of the 2010s All-Decade team, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017 and has 58 sacks over his 10-year career. In addition, Cox has 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in his career.

Cox has been as disruptive as any interior defensive lineman since entering the league and is regarded as one of the best at his position over the past quarter-century.

Getty Images
loading...

We'll see where the veteran ends up, as a lot of teams will be looking for production and leadership on the defensive front this offseason. Cox finished last season with 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 starts for the Eagles.

Sources: Wikipedia and Pro Football Reference

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Filed Under: all pro, cox, Defense, defensive lineman, dt, Eagles, fletcher, free agent, NFL, offseason, Philadelphia, Pro Bowl, release
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top