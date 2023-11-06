South Dakota State Alum Goedert Suffers Arm Injury

Week 9 in the NFL is nearing conclusion, and a ton of good players went down this weekend with a slew of mild to severe injuries.

One of which was Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert.

Goedert, who played his college football in Brookings for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, assisted the Eagles in a big win over the rival Dallas Cowboys, but is now dealing with a tough injury.

Per ESPN.com:

Goedert has a fracture in his right forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Either way, Goedert is set to miss time and is an injured reserve candidate.

It sounds like we will know a lot more come the end of the day, but its a concerning injury for one of the game's best Tight Ends.

Since being drafted in the second round back in 2018, Goedert has 3,407 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

This season, he was off to a slower-than-normal start, but has 38 catches for 410 yards and 2 scores in the tremendous start for the Eagles.

Goedert will look to be a contributor down the road again for Philly, but it appears now that injured reserve and/or significant time on the sidelines are on the horizon.

Sources: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

