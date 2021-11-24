The State of South Dakota wants to hear from you about a proposed project involving Interstate 29 in Tea and Harrisburg.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Lincoln County, the cities of Harrisburg and Tea, along with the Federal Highway Administration, is holding a public open house meeting, Tuesday (November 30) from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM in the Council Room of the Tea City Hall at 600 East 1st Street.

The purpose of the meeting is to share information and get input from area residents on the status of the Interstate 29 (exit 71) Interchange Modification Study.

The project calls for the reconstruction of I-29 from Exit 71 to Exit 73 to allow for six lanes of traffic (three in each direction). The southern limits of this six-lane reconstruction will be determined as part of the study.

Another aspect of the project is the planned expansion of Lincoln County Highway 110 (273rd Street) from 470th Avenue to 471st Avenue.

One of three different types of interchanges are being considered for the area:

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study.

The meeting presentation will be streamed live through a link on the study's website.

If you're unable to attend the meeting, you have until December 17 to submit written comments on the project.

