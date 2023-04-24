Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment.

South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, Mike Durfee State Prison, South Dakota Women's Prison, Rapid City Community Work Center, and Yankton Community Work Center.

There are currently six such cases the SDDOC has posted on its website. One is from 2013, and the most recent is from this month. All are presently at large.

If you or anyone you know has information about these eight individuals you are asked to call law enforcement.

Offender Thomas Rabbit failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8. Rabbit, age 46, is a Native American male. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Inmate Brandon Witt left a community service work assignment in Sioux Falls without authorization on October 1, 2021. Witt, age 38, is a white male. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Witt is serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Bennett County.

October 2020 - Inmate Taksim Neziroski, age 68, was reported missing from his community service job site on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton. A blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC campus. Neziroski is a white male, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

May 2018 - Inmate Victor Dotson was placed on escape status after leaving the Yankton Community Work Center on May 2 without authorization. Dotson is a white male, age 26. He is 6 feet one and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

July 2017 - Inmate Jeremiah Stands left the Rapid City Community Work Center to search for work release employment but failed to return at the appointed time. Stands, age 32, is Native American. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds.

January 2013 - Inmate Phillip Black Bear failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Unit following a job search for work release employment. Black Bear, age 34, is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

