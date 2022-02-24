South Dakota Expected to See Big Population Jump in Next 20 Years

Earlier this year, South Dakota was in the news as one of only 16 states in America to see its population go up by more than 0.5 percent from July 2020 to July 2021.

During that 12 month period, the state posted an increase of 0.9 percent for a total of 901,820 people.

Well, that's nothing compared to what's being predicted for the Mount Rushmore State over the next two decades.

24/7 Wall St. has published the results of a study done by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, which shows that South Dakota's population will swell by more than 150,000 people by the year 2040.

That's an increase of 17 percent from the 2020 census figures, which put our population at 891,688. That bump is projected to be the 15th highest in America.

In 2040, that number is expected to top one million people - 1,043,032 to be exact.

And while a 17 percent bump is impressive, six states are projected to see their numbers increase by more than 30 percent.

STATES WITH BIGGEST PROJECTED POPULATION GROWTH (2020-2040)

Texas: +35.2% North Dakota: +34.3% Utah: +34.1% Florida: +32.0% Colorado: +31.7% Nevada: +30.1% Washington: +27.3% Arizona: +26.1% Idaho: +25.4% South Carolina: +22.5%

