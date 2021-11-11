South Dakota Float Returning to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a staple of American popular culture for nearly a century and in the past decade, a little piece of South Dakota has been part of the tradition.

That includes the 2021 event, which will feature the state's 'Mount Rushmore’s American Pride' float as part of the parade lineup for the 12th straight year.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has announced that country music singer Chris Lane will be performing on the float in the 95th edition of the parade.

This year's event will feature the return of spectators along the parade route in Manhattan, following a scaled-back 2020 parade due to COVID. An estimated 3.5 million people will watch the parade from the streets of New York City, with more than 50 million television viewers will tune in nationwide.

The float will make its national appearance on the NBC broadcast, Thanksgiving Day (November 25). Coverage of the three-hour event begins at 9:00 AM.

The South Dakota float's first appearance in the parade was back in 2010 and over the years has featured a wide variety of entertainers:

2010 - Mannheim Steamroller

2011 - Neil Diamond

2012 - Don Mclean

2013 - The Summer Set

2014 - Need To Breathe

2015 - MercyMe

2016 - Ben Rector

2017 - Smokey Robinson

2018 - Kane Brown

2019 - Chris Young

2020 - Lauren Alaina

2021 - Chris Lane

