South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!

There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon at 4:20 PM, Lincoln County Deputies attempted to stop a 2019 white Kawasaki ZX1400 near the Harrisburg High School on Willow St for speeding.

The motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. The motorcycle was observed splitting traffic down the middle of the road.

The pursuit continued through Harrisburg for a short time, eventually leaving the city limits on the east side of town.

The pursuit headed east out of town toward the Lake Alvin area.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle sustained body damage, and parts were seen coming off it.

The motorcycle eventually stopped near the intersection of 273rd St & 480th Ave. The rider was taken into custody without incident at this time.

The rider was identified as a 31-year-old male from Harrisburg.

He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in on charges of aggravated eluding (felony), reckless driving, speeding, no motorcycle endorsement, several stop sign violations, and other traffic-related violations.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle reached speeds well over 120 MPH.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Eastgate Towing."