South Dakota Man Gets DUI After Driving Through Crime Scene Tape

Sometimes the police have to look for the drunk drivers. Sometimes they show up and arrest themselves, so to speak.

On Wednesday, June 22, a large number of law enforcement officers and agents were investigating just east of I-29 on 41st Street where an officer-involved shooting happened earlier in the day, according to Dakota News Now. Police tape was blocking off portions of the street and nearby parking lots.

In the midst of this investigation, 39-year-old Joshua Rome allegedly came driving through police tape and into a parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers yelled at him to stop and, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, he did "just about right in the middle of the crime scene."

Clemens also said that they try to make crime scenes very obvious to people passing by so that they don't accidentally get in the way of anything. He added that Rome did not appear to have had an impact on the investigation but incidents like these can lead to danger for officers and can ruin the integrity of a crime scene investigation.

Rome was charged with DWI and reckless driving and was also arrested for outstanding warrants from Iowa.