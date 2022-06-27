Notable Standouts For Every Area NFL Team This Offseason
It's the middle of the NFL Offseason, and all fans are anxiously awaiting the start of training camp and preseason.
Each and every year, fans want to know which players will make a big impact on their teams season.
ESPN.com published a recent article highlighting individuals, veterans and rookies, that have impressed thus far in their respective offseason programs.
Here are some of the names to look out for this season for our area NFL squads:
Kansas City Chiefs - Safety Juan Thornhill (Virginia)
Denver Broncos - Cornerback Michael Ojemudia (Iowa)
Detroit Lions - Wide Receiver Trinity Benson (East Central)
Green Bay Packers - Edge Rusher Rashan Gary (Michigan)
Chicago Bears - Offensive Tackle Braxton Jones (Southern Utah)
Minnesota Vikings - Linebacker Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)
For the complete list, as well as an explanation on why and how the players have stood out this offseason, visit the link to the article below.
It will surely be another exciting season of NFL football filled with new faces on each and every team.
We are now just over a month away from the first preseason game on August 4th, and will see regular season football before we know it!
Source: ESPN.com
