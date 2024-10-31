So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help.

Help is what you are asking for when ordering an angel shot.

All across the country more and more bars and restaurants have instructed employees in knowing what to do when a patron orders an angel shot. Seeking help from the person you are with.

Put Yourself In This Situation

You just met someone online, swiped right, and now you've finally met for the first time. Something goes sideways and your date now becomes volatile. Just go up to the bar and order an angel shot.

The bartender and staff may ask how you would like it.

An angel shot neat means you are asking the bartender or server to help you to your car. If you order an angel shot on the rocks, the bartender should call a taxi or Uber/Lyft. But, if you say you want an angel shot with lime or a twist, then the bartender will call the police.

There are other interpretations that bars and restaurants have for this distress code. It varies at each location.

I spoke with several establishments in Sioux Falls from upscale restaurants to dive bars and hotel lounges. Surprisingly, out of the 16 that I talked to, only 7 knew what I was referring to.

One Sioux Falls bartender came right out to say his business owner requires each server and bartender to acquire the TAM certification. This ensures that employees are prepared for any instances that may occur during a shift, including the physical effects of consumption, liquor laws, managing disruptive consumers, and techniques to maintain control and safety of the environment.

Minneapolis had a good thing going when I was attending college with Eddie Webster's. Described as a stuffy white-tablecloth institution where liquor sales equaled or exceeded food sales. Plus, Disco was cool at that time and the place was always packed to the gills.

