While South Dakota has seen one of the biggest recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, thanks in part to the emergence of the Delta Variant of the virus, the state is one of only three places in the country that has not seen a recorded instance of the latest coronavirus variant.

Business Insider is reporting that South Dakota, Nebraska, and Vermont are the only three states that have yet to report any cases of the new COVID-19 variant called Mu.

The World Health Organization says the Mu variant (B.1.621), which was first detected in Colombia in January of this year, could potentially be immune from the vaccinations that are currently available.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, the Mu strain is hitting hard in Alaska, making up four of that state's COVID cases.

California has the highest number of Mu cases (232).

Nationwide, the Mu variant accounts for fewer than one percent of the total coronavirus cases.

In South Dakota, overall COVID cases were up 685% as of September 1, according to a tracker run by The New York Times.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest