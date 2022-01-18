How To Get Your FREE At Home COVID Tests In SD, MN, & IA
Every home in the United States is eligible to order FREE at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how to get yours.
The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting that as of Tuesday, January 18 there are 28,813 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. There were 1683 new confirmed cases with 582 New Probable Cases.
There are currently 348 people Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota.
Starting Wednesday, January 19 you can order four FREE at-home COVID-19 tests.
The FREE Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Ordering begins on Wednesday, January 19.
Where to Get Your Free COVID-19 Tests
Tests can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.
To place an order, all you need is your name and residential address. No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required. You may also share your email address to get updates on your order.
All tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests. You will not be able to choose the brand you order as part of this program.
The tests available for order:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
