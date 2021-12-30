South Dakota Property Crime Rates Right at National Average

Crime, regardless of the type, is always a problem in just about every area of the United States.

According to the FBI, more than 80 percent of the offenses they deal with are property crimes, which fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft.

24/7 Wall St looked at data from the bureau for all 50 states and found that South Dakota's property crime numbers are right in the middle - 25th overall in America.

The latest crime numbers for the Mount Rushmore State show 17,468 property crimes, which translates to slightly less than 2,000 property crimes for every 100,000 people (1,957).

Larceny (the unlawful taking of property) is by far the most commonly reported property crime in South Dakota, accounting for about 69% of all major nonviolent offenses. Burglaries made up 17% of reported property crimes in the state, and motor vehicle theft accounted for 13%.

As for the South Dakota town that has the lowest property crime rate, that would be Brandon.

The city of just under 10,000 had 303.8 property crimes per 100,000 people, far fewer than the nearly 2,000 property crimes per 100,000 people in the rest of the state.

The most recent numbers show only eight burglaries in the city and just four vehicle thefts.

