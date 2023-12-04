Where Does South Dakota Rank on the Naughty List?
Write all the letters you can to Santa Claus telling him how good you've been this past year, and keep your fingers crossed that he will deliver. But, will that change his opinion of how naughty we have been?
Hmmm, what were some of those infractions you forgot to include?
All-in-all I think we've been quite good this year and deserve everything we ask for.
Santa's Nice-O-Meter
So, let's take a look and where South Dakota lands on Santa's Naughty List compared to those in Iowa and Minnesota.
The rankings by Ranker are quite close in comparing the upper plains states with Iowa at number 26. Not too far back is North Dakota and South Dakota, 29 and 30 respectively.
Minnesota has some celebrating to do as they are further down the naughty list at #45.
Oh-oh! Sorry Florida, it seems Santa doesn't exactly seem primed for a visit to the South Beach sun. Better luck next year.
