South Dakota Set to Light Fuse in Mount Rushmore Fireworks Display Appeal

The fireworks are about to fly in the latest chapter of South Dakota's fight of not being able to host their annual fireworks display at the Mount Rushmore National Monument last July.

As Dakota News Now reports, oral arguments are set to get underway in early January in South Dakota's case against the Biden administration.

A three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis is set to hear arguments from both sides starting Wednesday (January 12). Each side will receive 15 minutes to present their case.

According to Dakota News Now, South Dakota Governor, Krist Noem filed a case against the Biden administration after it failed to light the fuse by issuing the state a permit to hold the annual fireworks display at the monument to help celebrate Independence Day last July.

Fears over the continuing spread of COVID-19 prompted the Biden administration to ground last July's display in the state.

Governor Noem had her arguments rejected by a Federal Judge last June. That move prompted next month's appeal to the 8th Circuit.

The last time the state celebrated its Mount Rushmore Independence Day fireworks celebration was in July of 2020 when former President Donald Trump visited South Dakota to participate in the ceremony.

