South Dakota Single Game Basketball Tickets on Sale October 15

Single game basketball tickets for the combined 26 home games for the University of South Dakota men's and women's teams will be going on sale soon.

The Coyotes will play 26 home games over 21 dates during the 2018-2019 basketball season. The schedule includes games at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion and two games at the Sanford Pentagon.

USD will put single-game tickets on sale on Monday, October 15. Tickets are $13-$15 for standalone games, while the five doubleheader dates will range from $15-$20. All home games in Vermillion will go on sale on October 15 except for the home doubleheader date against South Dakota State. Tickets for the USD/SDSU doubleheader will be on sale on December 10 and will range from $20-$30.

The Sanford Pentagon will host two USD basketball games this season. The women's team will host Wichita State on November 21, while the men will play Omaha on February 7. Tickets for both of those games will also go on sale on October 15.