There are some major changes going on with the South Dakota State football team, but a familiar face is making that transition a bit easier for the fans to handle.

This week, longtime SDSU head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement after 26 years as head coach on the Jacks.

Now, long time assistant Jimmy Rogers is taking over for Stig and has become the new head coach for SDSU.

On Friday, South Dakota State University introduced Jimmy Rogers as the new head coach.

Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department on the introduction of their new head coach.

Jimmy Rogers, who has been a part of South Dakota State championship teams as both a player and coach, was introduced Friday morning as the 21st head coach in Jackrabbit football history.

"It was really critical for us to have a coach that can continue the things that are of value to us — the culture, the family and doing it for an education," SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. "Jimmy Rogers has a passion and a belief in SDSU, in this football program, that is unrivaled. He is so understanding and has lived this experience. When you see him compete, it is so reflective of how he handles everything in his life — it's about excellence, it's about relationships and it's about being part of something bigger than yourself."

Rogers succeeds John Stiegelmeier, who announced his retirement Thursday after 26 years leading SDSU's football program.

"I am extremely proud to be the next head football coach here at South Dakota State … I can proudly say that my reality has become a dream, it truly has, because of the people that have been in my life, the relationships I've built, the mentors I've had and the friendships that have been built that will last a lifetime," Rogers said.

A player under Stiegelmeier from 2006-09, Rogers was the longest-tenured assistant on the Jackrabbits' 2022 coaching staff as he completed his 10th season — one that culminated with a Football Championship Subdivision national title. In his lone season as the team's sole defensive coordinator, the Jackrabbits led the FCS ranks in both rushing defense (88.1 yards allowed per game) and total interceptions (18), while ranking third in scoring defense (15.8 points per game).

"We made a statement in the 2022 season, but as I told the guys last night, that statement is now the standard."

Throughout his time on the Jackrabbit coaching staff, Rogers has mentored the team's linebackers and coached a trio of All-Americans in Christian Rozeboom, Logan Backhaus and Adam Bock . Rogers shared defensive coordinator duties from 2019-21 and added the role of assistant head coach after the 2019 campaign.

"I want to thank Coach Rogers for accepting the opportunity to be the next head football coach at SDSU," said SDSU President Barry Dunn. "It has been a remarkable journey for him and his family to be able to step into this role after being both a player and coach for the Jackrabbits. Coach Rogers defines what it means to be a Jackrabbit and has proven to be one of the finest young coaches in the game. He will work tirelessly to continue the success we have enjoyed in the program both academically and athletically."

Rogers was honored recently as the 2022 FCS Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.com, and also was selected to participate in the AFCA's 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

As a player, Rogers was a two-time all-conference selection at linebacker. He was a first-team all-Great West Football Conference pick after leading the team league with 110 tackles in 2007, when the Jackrabbits won the GWFC title. He again led the squad with 93 tackles in earning second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference accolades in 2008.

Rogers was a captain on the Jackrabbits' first FCS playoff team in 2009 as he finished his four-year career with 312 tackles in 46 games.