South Dakota State Football Lands No. 1 Seed in FCS Playoffs

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have had a historic season on the football field and they were rewarded with more history on Sunday.

SDSU was named the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history as the brackets were released on Sunday afternoon.

SDSU only had one loss this season as it came in the opening week of the season against FBS foe Iowa and went undefeated against all FCS opponents.

The Jacks will take on the winner of the Saint Francis vs. Delaware game in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jacks get the No. 1 seed, with Sacramento State landing the 2 seed, NDSU at No. 3 and Montana State at No. 4.

The top eight seeds all receive first round byes and will not have to play this week in the opening round.

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 FCS Playoffs.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and more news surrounding their trip to the FCS Playoffs, you can visit their team website.