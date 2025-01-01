South Dakota State Tabs Jackson as Head Football Coach

Just a few short days after the surprising departure of Coach Jimmy Rogers, the SDSU Jackrabbit football program has its new leading man.

It's a familiar face coming back to town, as SDSU will be led into 2025 and beyond by Dan Jackson. Jackson previously both played and coached football with the Jackrabbits.

Per GoJacks.com:

Jackson will become the 22nd head coach in Jackrabbit football history. An introductory press conference is planned for the week of Jan. 6. An Omaha native, Jackson began his association with SDSU football as a player from 2003-05. He joined the Jackrabbits' coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2012, when SDSU began its current streak of 13 consecutive appearances in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He was elevated to cornerbacks coach in 2014 and also served as recruiting coordinator, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach under John Stiegelmeier before moving on to Northern Illinois following the 2019 season. Jackson coached two seasons at Northern Illinois, then was hired at Vanderbilt, where he coached defensive backs during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2024, Jackson became a defensive coordinator for the first time when he joined the coaching staff at Idaho under former Jackrabbit colleague Jason Eck. He also coached the linebackers for a Vandals squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Jackson recently was tabbed to become defensive coordinator at New Mexico under Eck.

Jackson replaces Jimmy Rogers, who after two years as Coach recently stepped down to accept the same position at Washington State University.

The Jackrabbits are coming off of another tremendous season, finishing 12-3 and falling in the FCS Semifinals.

For the full press release, and a look ahead at the Jackrabbits schedule for 2025, visit GoJacks.com.

