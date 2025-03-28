Former South Dakota State Big Kyle III Picks New Program

William Kyle III was once again one of the bigger names in the transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason following a year with the UCLA Bruins.

His stay in the portal didn't last long, as the former Jackrabbit has found his new home.

Kyle III will join one of the more prestigious programs nationwide, as he is set to join the Syracuse Orange.

Per Kyle's official Twitter page:

Per SI.com:

With premiere upside, Kyle was really never able to earn the minutes he desired while in a Bruin uniform. He played in 32 of the team's 34 games but averaged just 9.6 minutes per game.

The Bellevue, Nebraska native averaged just 2.9 points on 70.4% shooting with 1.8 rebounds per game. It would mark the first season of his collegiate career that he failed to average over 1.0 blocks per game (0.6).

Kyle joins a Syracuse team that struggled mightily last season, finishing 14-19 overall and 14th in a downtrodden ACC. He will likely assume many of the minutes of senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. and senior forward Jyare Davis.

