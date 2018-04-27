South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert has found his NFL home and he's off to play for the defending champions.

The 6'4, 260 pound tight end was expected to potentially be a first round selection but was not selected on day one. It didn't take long for him to be picked on the second day.

Goedert was selected 49th overall and pick 17 of the second round. He joins an offense that includes former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, and a crew of talent including wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey, and tight end Zach Ertz.

ESPN's Todd McShay said that Goedert "may be the most underrated player in the draft." Goedert played 53 games for SDSU and had 2,988 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He was a STATS FCS Walter Payton Award Finalists in 2016 and 2017, along with STATS FCS All-American First Team member in 2016 and 2017.

Goedert becomes the first SDSU football player to be drafted into the NFL since Danny Batten in 2010.