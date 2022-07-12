South Dakota to View Massive ‘Buck Supermoon’ Wednesday

Looks like South Dakota is in for another celestial treat again this week.

The moon's orbit will be closer to Earth than usual on Wednesday (July 13), resulting in another supermoon for those of us stargazers here in the Sioux Empire.

According to Dakota News Now, this month's full moon will appear much bigger and brighter in the night sky, Mother Nature permitting that is.

Get our free mobile app

Right now, our friends at the Dakota News Now Weather Center are predicting a clear sky, which should be all systems go for optimal viewing conditions throughout the night.

This Wednesday's full moon is called a "Buck Moon." It was dubbed a Buck Moon because this is the time of the year when new antlers grow on male deer, commonly known as bucks.

The (July 13) full moon will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than other full moons you are able to view throughout the course of this year.

According to EarthSky, the moon is 238,855 miles from planet Earth. However, on Wednesday (July 13), the moon will only be 222,089 miles from Earth, resulting in yet another supermoon.

People will be able to view four supermoons this year. The (July 13) Buck Supermoon will be the closest of all the supermoons scheduled to appear in 2022.

We, of course, were treated to a strawberry moon, otherwise known as a blood moon, last month on (June 14). It ended up being an absolute delight for every celestial lover who got to witness it. This month's Buck Supermoon should be another awesome sight as well.

The website Travel Awaits says the best time to view the Buck Supermoon will be just as it appears above the horizon. Visually, that is when the moon will be the most massive and bright looking in the sky.

Obviously, to catch the best glimpse of the Buck Supermoon, you'll want to try and be somewhere with an unobstructed view of the horizon. Ideally, someplace like a large field, or another location that doesn't have trees or buildings blocking the horizon.

Happy stargazing everyone!

Source: Dakota News Now/Earth Sky/Travel Awaits

See Some Beautiful 'Super Moons' From the last few Years "A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full." - NASA ( Read More

Here's my list of Not-So-Typical, but Awesome Things to See in Sioux Falls.