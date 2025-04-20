South Dakota Transfer Joe Cotton Announces New CFB Home

Joe Cotton was one of many high-profile transfers out of the South Dakota Coyote football program in recent weeks.

It didn't take long for the former Coyote offensive lineman to find a new home, and he's landed in the Big 12.

Cotton announced on Saturday that he has officially landed with the Cincinnati Bearcats:

Get our free mobile app

Cotton had drawn a ton of interest in the portal, including from the likes of Wisconsin, Alabama, Iowa, Michigan, and USC.

Here's what On3 had to say about the move:

Former South Dakota transfer offensive lineman Joe Cotton, the top available offensive tackle transfer according to On3 Industry Rankings, has committed to Cincinnati, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Cotton will have two years of college eligibility remaining. Cotton started all 14 games last season as a junior at South Dakota, where he helped the Coyotes to the FCS’s sixth-best rushing offense (215.9 rushing yards per game) and ninth-best total offense (436.9 yards per game) in 2024. He was also instrumental in South Dakota ranking second-best in the FCS in fewest tackles for loss allowed (2.93 per game) and ninth in sacks allowed (0.93 per game).

Source: On3 on MSN

SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes Drafted in the Last Decade Gallery Credit: Bert Remien