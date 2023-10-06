LOOK: Drive With Your South Dakota Traveling Bingo Card
Going for a drive across the state for business or pleasure doesn't have to be a grueling journey. There are some who listen to the radio, podcasts, or an audiobook, or just spend the entire trip on their phone.
If you're native to South Dakota and travel for work or family then you most likely have the shortest route plotted out on a familiar road.
If you're like me, my eyes like to wander and explore. Even while driving. I always see new things and those landmarks that have been passed dozens of times.
Below is something new to break up your driving fatigue and to entertain your passengers. Or, if driving solo, call one of your kids who may be at home and pull out your very own South Dakota Traveling Bing Card.
Click HERE to download a PDF of the bingo card.
See how many you can check off the list, either one-way or round-trip.
This may be fall weather but come next summer you'll thank me when you pack the whole family for that vacation to the Black Hills.
Have fun!
