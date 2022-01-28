Your Passport to Over 100 Great Places to Visit in South Dakota

Just like the 'guy' who travels all over this country in search of food joints, you too can find the best attractions that South Dakota has to offer when you take that next road trip.

And to make it more memorable the South Dakota Department of Tourism is releasing their free South Dakota Great Finds mobile-exclusive pass. No, it's not an app and it doesn't cost you anything.

Since we can't travel anywhere without our phones, navigation, or apps, this new travel feature will be the perfect companion for you and your family.

There are great rewards from having the South Dakota Great Finds passport.

Tourism officials say you will be able to unlock a range of South Dakota prizes and receive discounts at participating businesses. And, discover more than 100 locations, including restaurants, retail businesses, outdoor activities, and local parks for pass holders to discover.

“This mobile experience will allow us to better highlight what truly makes up the great state of South Dakota,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “Showcasing rural America, unexpected businesses and parks, and getting people off the beaten path to discover something new is a great opportunity, especially for rural communities.”

Here is where you can get started: TravelSouthDakota.

Schedule your 2022 PTO, pack your bags, fill the tank and hook up the camper to enjoy South Dakota this year.

