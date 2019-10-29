South Dakota Volleyball Poll for October 29, 2019

The latest South Dakota Volleyball Poll sees a change in Class AA between two Sioux Falls schools.

This week's poll remains almost exactly identical to last weeks. The only change that took place was a switch between two Sioux Falls city rivals in Class AA. Washington has jumped over Roosevelt to claim the fourth spot in the rankings.

Class A and B have the same top-five from last week's poll. The high school volleyball regular season closes tonight (October 29) for Class A and B. Class AA's season continues through November 9. All three state tournaments will be held in Rapid City on November 21-23.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 28, 2019. Teams are listed

with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (14) 22-1 70 1 O'Gorman 19-4 56 2 Huron 14-6 39 3 S.F. Washington 16-7 24 5 S.F. Roosevelt 15-10 15 4

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (12-7) 5; S.F. Lincoln (11-7) 1

Class A

S.F. Christian (8) 23-9 61 1 Miller (6) 29-2 57 2 Dakota Valley 27-3 47 3 McCook Central-Montrose 21-3 26 4 Winner 23-4 13 5

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (29-5) 5; Hill City (26-3) 1

Class B

Northwestern (14) 33-0 70 1 Faulkton Area 18-4 50 2 Faith 25-3 37 3 Chester Area 20-7 33 4 Ethan 22-6 12 5