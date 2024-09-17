Sioux Falls Jefferson Surges in Latest South Dakota HSVB Ranks

The South Dakota High School Volleyball season is still relatively young, but we have another set of rankings to breakdown in mid-September.

Sioux Falls Jefferson rose from #4 to #3 in this week's poll, and they're not the only team on the move.

The big mover across the board was Dakota Valley, as the program moved from #5 to #3 in Class A.

CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (16) 5-0 80 1
2. O'Gorman 5-2 62 2
3. S.F. Jefferson 3-0 48 4
4. S.F. Washington 4-1 29 3
5. Watertown 7-3 21 5
CLASS A
1. Dell Rapids (16) 8-0 80 1
2. S.F. Christian 7-6 52 2
3. Dakota Valley 10-0 42 5
4. Baltic 9-2 29 4
5. Miller 6-1 27 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (7-0) 5, Hill City (9-3) 2, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (8-2) 2,
Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) 1
CLASS B
1. Chester Area (16) 11-0 80 1
2. Burke 11-1 51 4
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 11-0 44 3
4. Warner 13-1 41 2
5. Gayville-Volin 9-1 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Northwestern (10-3) 7, Faith (9-0) 7, Colman-Egan (4-1) 2

Don't miss out on any of the action this year! Follow along with your favorite South Dakota High School Volleyball program at GoBound!

Source: Go Bound SD

