Sioux Falls Lincoln Boys Take Top Spot in South Dakota HSBKB Poll

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots are atop the most recent SD Media High School basketball poll, as both they and Mitchell passed Brandon Valley this week.

All other top teams remained unchanged from last week across the state, but there was plenty of movement to take note of.

As we creep closer to the State Tournaments, each and every game looms large in postseason seeding.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (16) 16-1 92 2

2. Mitchell (3) 14-2 71 3

3. Brandon Valley 14-2 65 1

4. O’Gorman 12-5 25 RV

5. Harrisburg 14-3 24 4

Receiving votes: Huron 7, Washington 1.

Class A

1. SF Christian (18) 15-1 94 1

2. Hamlin (1) 16-2 77 2

3. RC Christian 15-2 52 3

4. West Central 14-3 43 4

5. Clark/Willow Lake 14-3 17 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 1, Vermillion 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 16-2 89 1

2. Castlewood (5) 16-2 81 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-1 58 3

4. Wessington Springs 15-2 21 RV

5. Leola/Frederick Area 16-2 16 4

Receiving votes: Gregory 10, Lemmon 6, Howard 3, Aberdeen Christian 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (19) 17-0 95 1

2. Brandon Valley 15-2 76 3

3. Washington 12-3 51 2

4. Mitchell 13-3 37 4

5. Stevens 13-4 22 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 4.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (16) 18-0 92 1

2. SF Christian (3) 18-1 77 2

3. Vermillion 16-3 59 4

4. Dakota Valley 17-2 32 3

5. Hamlin 15-3 20 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.

Class B

1. Centerville (19) 18-0 95 1

2. Lyman 15-3 57 3

3. Harding County 16-0 42 4

4. Ethan 15-3 38 RV

5. Parkston 15-3 28 2

Receiving votes: Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23, Bennett County 2.

Here's a look at this year's State Tournament details:

