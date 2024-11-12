Alarming Trend: Iowa, Nebraska High Schools Cancel GBB Seasons
High School Basketball season is right around the corner in our neck of the woods, and there's an alarming trend shaking up the sport in several area states.
Girls Basketball programs are cancelling their seasons before they get started.
As of now, there are at least two Iowa High Schools that have cancelled their seasons, and the biggest high school in the State of Nebraska has done the same.
The reasoning? Lack of numbers.
It's a sad reality in a very unforeseen circumstance. Just about everywhere you look, Girls and Women's basketball appears to be on the rise, but a few of our neighboring states pour water on that assertion.
Per JournalStar.com:
'The largest High School in the state (Nebraska) won't have a Varsity Girls Basketball program this season.'
That's referring to Grand Island High School, a school that reportedly enrolls over 2,600 students.
As for our neighbors to the Southeast, things aren't looking better in the Hawkeye State. Per SI.com:
It has already been reported that both Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Sioux will not compete in varsity girls basketball throughout the 2024-25 season.
As that news made the rounds on social media, reports started coming in that other schools are possibly doing the exact same.
The reason for at least Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Sioux ending the varsity season before it tips is a lack of numbers. The other schools - who all have not made anything - would likely be for the same reason.
It is truly a devastating and sad trend to report. Perhaps a school sharing solution could be in the works, but as of now it looks as though several nearby schools will be without girls varsity basketball for at least this season.
Closer to home, GoBound currently lists 154 Girls Basketball programs across the State of South Dakota.
Sources: SI.com - Iowa Article and JournalStar - Grand Island High School
