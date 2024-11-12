Alarming Trend: Iowa, Nebraska High Schools Cancel GBB Seasons

High School Basketball season is right around the corner in our neck of the woods, and there's an alarming trend shaking up the sport in several area states.

Girls Basketball programs are cancelling their seasons before they get started.

As of now, there are at least two Iowa High Schools that have cancelled their seasons, and the biggest high school in the State of Nebraska has done the same.

The reasoning? Lack of numbers.

It's a sad reality in a very unforeseen circumstance. Just about everywhere you look, Girls and Women's basketball appears to be on the rise, but a few of our neighboring states pour water on that assertion.

Per JournalStar.com:

'The largest High School in the state (Nebraska) won't have a Varsity Girls Basketball program this season.'

That's referring to Grand Island High School, a school that reportedly enrolls over 2,600 students.

As for our neighbors to the Southeast, things aren't looking better in the Hawkeye State. Per SI.com:

