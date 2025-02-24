Harrisburg Boys Surge in Latest South Dakota HS BKB Poll

The South Dakota High School basketball regular seasons are rapidly inching towards a conclusion, and one area team made quite the jump in this week's South Dakota media poll.

The Harrisburg Tiger Boys Basketball team, who at 16-3 picked up wins over both Brandon Valley and O'Gorman this past week, moved from #5 to #3 in the latest rankings.

Here's a look at the latest set of rankings from SD Media:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (16) 17-1 92 1

2. Mitchell (3) 16-2 79 2

3. Harrisburg 16-3 57 5

4. Brandon Valley 15-3 37 3

5. O’Gorman 12-6 16 4

Receiving votes: Huron 4.

 

Class A

1. SF Christian (19) 17-1 95 1

2. Hamlin 18-2 76 2

3. RC Christian 17-2 50 3

4. West Central 16-3 44 4

5. Lennox 14-4 8 RV

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 7, Vermillion 5.

 

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 18-2 93 1

2. Castlewood (2) 18-2 78 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 18-1 57 3

4. Wessington Springs 17-2 30 4

5. Leola/Frederick Area 17-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 7, Lemmon 3, Aberdeen Christian 1, Estelline/Hendricks 1.

 

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (19) 18-0 95 1

2. Brandon Valley 16-2 76 2

3. Washington 14-3 57 3

4. Stevens 14-4 33 5

5. Spearfish 14-4 18 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 5, Pierre 1.

 

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (15) 20-0 91 1

2. SF Christian (4) 19-1 78 2

3. Vermillion 17-3 59 3

4. Dakota Valley 18-2 34 4

5. Hamlin 17-3 22 5

Receiving votes: Wagner 1.

 

Class B

1. Centerville (19) 20-0 95 1

2. Lyman 16-3 62 2

3. Harding County 18-0 47 3

4. Ethan 17-3 45 4

5. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17-3 16 RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 13, Bennett County 5, Colman-Egan 2.

