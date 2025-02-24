Harrisburg Boys Surge in Latest South Dakota HS BKB Poll
The South Dakota High School basketball regular seasons are rapidly inching towards a conclusion, and one area team made quite the jump in this week's South Dakota media poll.
The Harrisburg Tiger Boys Basketball team, who at 16-3 picked up wins over both Brandon Valley and O'Gorman this past week, moved from #5 to #3 in the latest rankings.
Here's a look at the latest set of rankings from SD Media:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (16) 17-1 92 1
2. Mitchell (3) 16-2 79 2
3. Harrisburg 16-3 57 5
4. Brandon Valley 15-3 37 3
5. O’Gorman 12-6 16 4
Receiving votes: Huron 4.
Class A
1. SF Christian (19) 17-1 95 1
2. Hamlin 18-2 76 2
3. RC Christian 17-2 50 3
4. West Central 16-3 44 4
5. Lennox 14-4 8 RV
Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 7, Vermillion 5.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 18-2 93 1
2. Castlewood (2) 18-2 78 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 18-1 57 3
4. Wessington Springs 17-2 30 4
5. Leola/Frederick Area 17-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 7, Lemmon 3, Aberdeen Christian 1, Estelline/Hendricks 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (19) 18-0 95 1
2. Brandon Valley 16-2 76 2
3. Washington 14-3 57 3
4. Stevens 14-4 33 5
5. Spearfish 14-4 18 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 5, Pierre 1.
Class A
1. Mahpiya Luta (15) 20-0 91 1
2. SF Christian (4) 19-1 78 2
3. Vermillion 17-3 59 3
4. Dakota Valley 18-2 34 4
5. Hamlin 17-3 22 5
Receiving votes: Wagner 1.
Class B
1. Centerville (19) 20-0 95 1
2. Lyman 16-3 62 2
3. Harding County 18-0 47 3
4. Ethan 17-3 45 4
5. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Parkston 13, Bennett County 5, Colman-Egan 2.