South Dakotans on Super Bowl Sunday: Pass the Hummus

When it comes to food, South Dakota is usually about as 'meat and potatoes' as it gets. I mean we're the ones that gave the world chislic!

So imagine my surprise when I read the findings by a research team at General Mills, about which snacks were the favorites in each state to consume during the Super Bowl.

According to recipe search data from sites like BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com. folks in the Mount Rushmore state will be reaching for chikpeas instead of chislic. They say we have a hankering for hummus.

Game Day Food General Mills loading...

We are the only state in the union that picked the classic Middle Eastern dip as our favorite. Which begs one important question - who exactly did they survey? Not any South Dakotan I know!

As for the Super Bowl hosts, our next door neighbors in Minnesota will be munching on - what else - tater tot hot dish (and regret - sorry Vikings fans!).

Here's what's popular in the other 48 states: