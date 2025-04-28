South Dakota&#8217;s Galbreath, Theis, Reid &#038; Lombard Earn NFL Shots

South Dakota’s Galbreath, Theis, Reid & Lombard Earn NFL Shots

USD

NFL opportunities come in many different forms, and thus far, four different South Dakota Coyote alumni have earned a shot in the league this offseason.

On the heels of the NFL Draft, undrafted free agency begins. Teams jockey for the rights to the premier players remaining 'on the board' post-draft.

Thus far, four different South Dakota Coyotes have earned a shot at the next level.

They are Travis Theis, JJ Galbreath, Mike Reid and Joey Lombard.

Here are the posts confirming the news:

Reid and Galbreath inked undrafted free agent contracts, while Theis and Lombard earned camp tryout invites at the next level.

Congrats to the four former Yotes on their respective opportunities in the NFL!

Source: SDCoyotesFB on Twitter

