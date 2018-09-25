South Dakota’s Paige McPherson Wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix

South Dakota's Paige McPherson now has another gold medal for her trophy case.

The Sturgis native grabbed the 19th top finish of her career by winning the 67kg division at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, last Friday (September 21).

It was the first career grand prix win for McPherson, who is already a bronze medalist at the London Olympics in 2012, a silver medalist at the 2017 world championships, a bronze medalist at the 2015 worlds, and a gold medalist at the 2016 Pan American Games.

In Taoyuan, McPherson defeated top-seeded Hye-ri Oh of South Korea to get to the finals, where she trailed Russia's Polina Khan 6-2 at one point, before rallying to force overtime, where she secured the win on superiority.

McPherson graduated from Black Hills Classical Christian Academy in 2009, and then went on to attend Miami-Dade College.

She began her career on the junior circuit in 2002, winning Junior Olympics gold in 2007. In her first full year of senior competition, she won golds at the U.S. Open, U.S. Senior Nationals, and Pan American Championships.