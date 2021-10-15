St. Cloud Rox To Welcome New Manager In 2022

The St. Cloud Rox will have a new skipper for the 2022 season. The team announced today that they have hired longtime LaCrosse Loggers manager Brian Lewis as their new manager.

David Bellamy, who led the team to the NWL Championship game in his lone season as manager in 2021, has accepted a new role on the Washington State coaching staff that will prevent him from returning.

“Bellamy’s coaching future is extremely bright. What he was able to do this past summer as the Field Manager was incredible, leading the Rox to the best record in the history of their franchise,” said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner in a release Friday.

Lewis has managed the Loggers for the past six seasons and has spent the last nine summers in LaCrosse.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the next Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. I would like to thank Scott (Schreiner), Gary (Posch), and Joe (Sexton) for the opportunity to lead one of the winningest franchises in Northwoods League history. The city of St. Cloud and the fans of the Rox have always been first class in every way when it comes to supporting the players and staff. I can't wait to get to the Rockpile!” said Lewis.

The Rox finished their tenth season in 2021 with a 53-19 record and made their third appearance in the championship game. The Rox won the Northwoods League title in 2017.