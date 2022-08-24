Staggering Student Debt In South Dakota Is Astonishing

To say that students across the U.S. are being crushed by debt is not an exaggeration. My nephew is one of those young adults battling a monster that will follow him far into his future.

So when I took a look at Wallet Hub's latest study on the States with the Most & Least Student Debt, I was kind of surprised to see Colorado in 44th place. (He was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder).

Unfortunately for South Dakota college students, debt which was incurred in school, put our state in 3rd place. And the main reason for that was a lack of availability for grants and work situations.

The ten schools with the most student debt include:

West Virginia Pennsylvania South Dakota New Hampshire Mississippi Delaware Kentucky Rhode Island South Carolina North Dakota

The ten schools with the least student debt include:

Utah District of Columbia California Washington New Mexico Florida Wyoming Colorado Alaska Nevada

I'm sure if you were to ask any of the young people in the states in the middle they'd also say that student loan debt is a problem.

How do we deal with it? Much student debt has been forgiven already and more is to come. Opinion on this issue is divided as you might expect.

WalletHub is also suggesting the use of a Student Loan Calculator to figure out affordable monthly payments and when you might pay off your loans.

To see more information just go to WalletHub's States With the Most & Least Student Debt study.

Source: WalletHub