Stewart’s Walk-off HR Lifts US Over Japan 2-1 for 5-0 Record

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Kelsey Stewart homered leading off the seventh inning to cap a late rally that gave the United States a 2-1 victory over Japan to win the group stage at the Olympics and the right to bat last in the gold medal game. The U.S. trailed until Valerie Arioto’s RBI single in the sixth. Stewart hit the Americans’ first homer of the Olympics. Her drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Yuka Ichiguchi sent U.S. players running onto the field with their second straight walkoff win.