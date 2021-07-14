AL gets 8th Straight Win Over NL
DENVER (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the MVP of the All-Star Game after hitting a long, solo homer and drive in two runs to lead the American League to its eighth straight win over the National League, 5-2.
Mike Zunino also homered and Xander Bogaerts had two of the AL's nine hits, including an RBI single.
Winning pitcher Shohei Ohtani worked a perfect first inning and went 0-for-2 as the first player to be named to the game as a hitter and a pitcher.
