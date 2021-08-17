Minnesota Twins Polanco, Kepler Walk-It-Off Again

Who can the Minnesota Twins turn to when they need the make something happen? Of course, Jorge Polanco. His new nickname should be Back-To-Back Polo.

Target Field is seeing some great baseball right now in the final weeks of the season and their star player continues to come through. Polanco gave the Twins another walk-off win on Monday, 5-4 over the Cleveland Indians in game-1 of the series.

Polo now has 4 walk-offs this season, joining former Twins great Kent Hrbek who had 5 back in 1987. According to Twins Radio, he is the first Twin to provide a walk-off in back-to-back games since Jacque Jones on July 19th & 20th of 2005.

Asked about how the team is playing right now against first-place teams Josh Donaldson says, "We're clicking on all phases of the game right now."

Game-2 of the Cleveland series is tonight as Bailey Ober (1-1) will face Eli Morgan (1-5). The first pitch is 7:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.