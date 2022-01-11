The 2021 Summit League Tournament provided all the drama and excitement as it does every year, except one thing was visibly missing last year and that was the fans.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Summit League decided to not have fans in attendance at the 2021 Summit League Tournament and move the site from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the Sanford Pentagon.

In 2022, things are expected to look a little more normal with a return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center and fans back in the stands.

Tickets are now on sale for all sessions throughout the 2022 Summit League Tournament and can be purchased here.

Don't miss out on all the great basketball action from local teams like SDSU and USD as they try to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Sioux Falls will be buzzing, the Premier Center will be buzzing and the great atmosphere of the Summit League Tournament will rise again.

For more information on the Summit League, their teams and the remaining regular season schedules in basketball, you can visit the league website.