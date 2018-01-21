Super Bowl 52 Matchup Set for Minneapolis
For many in Minneapolis, the matchup they got for the Super Bowl isn't what they wanted from a fan perspective but could be a really good matchup for the city.
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles both won on Sunday and are now on a collision course for Super Bowl 52.
The Eagles defeated the Vikings 38-7 while the Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20.
Tom Brady will be looking for his sixth ring while the Eagles will be looking for their first Super Bowl win.
The fact that both teams are not from the area is a better option for the economy considering hotels and downtown business will now be flooded instead of just ticket prices being the saving grace for a Vikings Super Bowl appearance.