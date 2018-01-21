Super Bowl 52 Matchup Set for Minneapolis

For many in Minneapolis, the matchup they got for the Super Bowl isn't what they wanted from a fan perspective but could be a really good matchup for the city.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles both won on Sunday and are now on a collision course for Super Bowl 52.

The Eagles defeated the Vikings 38-7 while the Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20.

Tom Brady will be looking for his sixth ring while the Eagles will be looking for their first Super Bowl win.