Super Bowl Ticket Prices Continue to Fall as Game Approaches

A lot of people have attending a Super Bowl as a bucket list item, and for those of us in the upper midwest the chance to attend is getting better by the day.

I know most of us around this area are fans of the Minnesota Vikings and are still upset that they won't be playing in the Super Bowl on February 4th. If they were though, the ticket market would look a lot different than it does now.

Following New England's win in the AFC Championship Game, I saw the secondary market (Stubhub, TickPick) prices inflate to around $5,500 per ticket to get in. The hope was for a Patriots/Vikings Super Bowl. Once the Eagles punched their ticket, the market took a bit of a hit with prices sitting steady around $4,000 to get in the door.

Just a matter of a few days later, the prices have dropped to $3,000 as of Friday (January 26). Apparently, the market could get even better for us in the upper midwest that want to attend.

Yahoo! is reporting that the market for Super Bowl tickets could even take a bigger hit depending on the weather. Yes, the weather could play a huge factor into the price.

Longterm weather models are showing another blast of arctic air coming into Minnesota (and us here in South Dakota) the week of the Super Bowl. High temperatures might only reach the mid-teens. If that happens, prices are sure to fall even more.

Oh, and a good old fashioned February snow storm? If one is set to hit the cities around that weekend, Yahoo! reports that prices could fall to around $1,500 per seat or potentially even lower.

If you're hoping to attend the Super Bowl, the best piece of advice right now is to wait. Keep an eye on the market and hope that us here in the upper midwest experience another cold week.

We can certainly handle it.