Super Bowl Ticket Prices Top South Dakota Average Annual Salary

Super Bowl XVI is set between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

If you are looking to head out to the game from South Dakota, you may need to take a couple of years' worth of salary in order to cover the costs.

Currently, on Stubhub.com, the highest price for a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl is $117,844 after all fees and taxes.

That is $49,600 more than the annual salary of $68,244 for someone who lives in South Dakota according to Zip Recruiter.

The $117,844 would get you a pair of tickets in section VIP 112, Row 15 and for sure would run into celebrities and famous people while watching the biggest football game of the year.

You could also buy a small house if you choose to do something else with the $117,844...

Anyone can list any ticket for whatever price they want, but this listing isn't too far off of similar comps in the area, with other Lower VIP tickets listed for similar prices.

Currently, the single cheapest ticket available on Stubhub for the Super Bowl is listed for $6,193.51 and is located in section Upper Corner 522, Row 16, where you will be closer to God than any celebrities or famous people.

For more information on the Super Bowl, the teams involved and other news surrounding the National Football League, you can visit the league website.

