Support Sioux Falls Kids During Our Holiday Toy Drive for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety
Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide toys for the kids at Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn).
While you're shopping this holiday season, pick up an extra gift for the Results/Townsquare Media Toy Drive for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety in Sioux Falls.
Drop off toy and cash donations at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. It would be so appreciated.
Bring holiday joy to the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety
From Friday, December 1 through Christmas Eve 2023, you can help just by having your gifts wrapped for a donation. Every dollar donated goes to support the mission of the home to protect and serve victims of domestic violence and abuse.
Women, children, and families, who are fleeing violent situations, often arrive at the shelter with only what they are wearing and carrying. The shelter not only provides safety but everything else, too.
Please donate at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall
If you can find it in your heart this holiday season to contribute to the toy drive- - or simply have your gifts wrapped at the gift-wrapping booth, you'll be making a huge difference in someone's life. Maybe your own.
2022 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
Gallery Credit: RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS