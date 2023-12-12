Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide toys for the kids at Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn).

While you're shopping this holiday season, pick up an extra gift for the Results/Townsquare Media Toy Drive for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety in Sioux Falls.

Drop off toy and cash donations at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. It would be so appreciated.

You can also have your Christmas presents wrapped by the team at the Gift Wrap Booth for a cash donation that will be given to the shelter too.

Bring holiday joy to the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety

From Friday, December 1 through Christmas Eve 2023, you can help just by having your gifts wrapped for a donation. Every dollar donated goes to support the mission of the home to protect and serve victims of domestic violence and abuse.

In 2022 the volunteers at the Gift Wrap Booth wrapped more than 4,000 gifts for people all over the Sioux Empire.

Women, children, and families, who are fleeing violent situations, often arrive at the shelter with only what they are wearing and carrying. The shelter not only provides safety but everything else, too.

Please donate at the gift-wrapping booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall

If you can find it in your heart this holiday season to contribute to the toy drive- - or simply have your gifts wrapped at the gift-wrapping booth, you'll be making a huge difference in someone's life. Maybe your own.