Suspect Shoots at Victim in Attempted Sioux Falls Carjacking

Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking over the weekend in Sioux Falls survived the ordeal with no injuries.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Sunday (September 11) at a store in northeast Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now the victim left his car running, while he went inside the store, but did take his key fob with him. While inside, the victim witnessed the suspect in the case enter the car on the driver's side of the vehicle, which prompted the victim to go outside and confront the suspect.

According to the police report, once outside, the victim pulled the suspect out of the car and a physical confrontation ensued. After a brief fight, the suspect reportedly just walked away. The victim then hopped in his car and began to follow the suspect for a brief time.

Dakota News Now reports, that the suspect eventually climbed inside another vehicle, produced a gun, and began to fire a series of gunshots toward the victim. After being shot at, the victim quickly fled the scene and called authorities to report the incident.

Upon investigating, police say the mirror inside the victim's car was struck by a bullet. However, the victim did not sustain any injuries during the ordeal.

The victim was able to secure some photo evidence during the incident that police are using as part of their investigation.

The search for the suspect in the case is still underway.

Source: Dakota News Now