Sioux Falls Police Arrest A Suspect In Friday Morning Carjacking

Police say an Iowa man was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at 8:30 am on Friday (April 1), the victim received a text from who he thought was a woman that he knew asking for him for a ride.

The text told the victim to meet her at an area near Pine Meadows Place and Hillside Place in Sioux Falls. While the victim was waiting for the woman, two men approached the car and entered the vehicle. Clemens said one of the suspects had a gun.

When inside the car, the suspects demanded the 26-year-old victim drive them to a location. The victim drove to an area near Silver Place and Sunburst Place where the suspects kicked the victim out of the car and drove away.

Later in the morning, an officer found the victim's car abandoned on 59th Street in Sioux Falls. Police were able to review surveillance footage from the area and were able to identify one of the suspects. At around 11 am, police were able to find the suspect armed with a gun in a nearby business.

Alexander Cota, 24 years old from Sioux Falls was arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Clemens said the woman told police that she didn't send a text to the victim. Police are trying to figure out who actually sent the text.

The victim was not injured and was able to recover his car. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.