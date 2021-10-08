A one-car accident led to an SUV driving a long distance through a cornfield.

According to NWestIowa.com, a 65-year-old Iowa man was driving south on Silver Avenue near Sanborn on Wednesday, October 6 when he suddenly went into the ditch and crashed west into a cornfield. The 2006 Ford Explorer continued south before veering back to the west, mowing down corn stalks along the way for more than half a mile.

The driver, Jay Axdahl, appeared to have suffered a medical condition, according to the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Axdahl was transported to a hospital in Primghar for treatment. His vehicle suffered $2,000 in damages.

The loss of the corn mowed down was estimated to be worth $750.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.