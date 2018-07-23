Swimmer Ryan Lochte Suspended until July 2019 for Use of IV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lochte posted a photo for the world to see, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency noticed. It got him suspended — again.

The longtime U.S. swimming star has been banned from competition until July 2019, which means the 12-time Olympic medalist cannot compete as planned in the national championships that start this week in California. Lochte will also be ineligible for other top meets, including the Pan Pacific Championships later this year and next year's world championships.

He did not take a banned substance. But he got an intravenous injection of vitamins in May — and since it exceeded 100 milliliters, no matter what was involved, he broke anti-doping rules. The 14-month ban, retroactive to May 24 and announced Monday by USADA, is his second in less than two years following his 10-month suspension for his behavior during a drunken incident that created widespread scorn at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Lochte said he took the IV because both his wife and his son were ill and had recently visited hospitals and that he didn't want to get sick as well. He said the IV contained B-12 and other vitamins that could be purchased at any pharmacy.