Syracuse Stuns #7 North Carolina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- — Judah Mintz scored 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and JJ Starling had 13 of his 23 points in the second half as Syracuse stunned No. 7 North Carolina 86-79 on Tuesday night.
The Orange shot 63% from the field and 47% from 3. The loss was North Carolina’s third in five games.
“This game, obviously, was the best game we’ve played all year,” said Syracuse first-year coach Adrian Autry. “Judah and JJ really stepped up big, but everybody who stepped on the court had a hand in the victory."
Starling hit a desperation 3-point bank shot to reclaim the Orange lead at 67-65 with under seven minutes to go. Mintz hit a layup, jumper and two foul shots to give the Orange a 73-67 margin, and Starling hit another 3 to give Syracuse a 76-69 lead following a Harrison Ingram jumper with under three to go.
Davis led North Carolina with 19 points. Cormac Ryan had 18, and Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram had 14 apiece.
