TBT: Fred Funk Wears Skirt After Annika Sorenstam Outdrives Him

This week we had PGA Pro Fred Funk on our show prior to his appearance next month at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, SD.

We discussed Tiger Woods returning to success on the golf course, his upcoming trip to South Dakota, some of the young golfers in the game and of course I had to ask him about the time he had to dawn a skirt after losing a bet to Annika Sorenstam.

During the Merril Lynch Shoutout in 2005, Funk and Sorenstam took to the tee with a pink skirt waiting for Funk if he didn't outdrive her.

Well, the video speaks for itself.

Funk said it was one of the coolest things he's been a part of and said he is very glad he did it.

Showing a lighter side of golf and how the game can be fun is need more and more now days in my opinion.

For fun moments like Sorenstam and Funk created is what needs to be more of the norm in golf and I loved looking back at this video in this week's Throwback Thursday.