Team USA Stinks Up the Joint in their Opener Against France

Inside a near-empty arena in Japan, there was a distinct odor throughout the building after the opening game between Team USA and France.

That odor has been identified and categorized as horrible basketball from Team USA and it cost them a win against France.

France defeated the United States 83-76 early Sunday morning and adds to what already has been a horrendous showing this summer.

Led by Evan Fournier who scored 28 points, France was able to put together some really good stretches offensively while also defending at an elite level.

Team USA was led by Jrue Holiday who scored 18 and the team did play some solid defense down the stretch and will have to build on that during their next competition.

Clearly, missing stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and others is a glaring difference from what the Americans would look like at full strength, but they have plenty of talent and never should lose to the likes of France in the matter they did on Sunday.

The loss snapped a 25 game winning streak in Olympic play for the Americans dating back to the 2004 Olympic games.